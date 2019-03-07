Kenya: Nakuru County to Set Up Sh13m Fish Factory in Naivasha

The Nakuru County government has set aside Sh13 million for setting up of a fish processing plant in Banda on the shores of Lake Naivasha.

According to the Nakuru County Fisheries Officer Mathew Ngila, the plant is expected to be completed in the next two months.

The facility, he disclosed, will also include a fish market with those currently selling fish in the open air market set to be relocated to the new establishment.

"We expect to process about two to three tonnes of fish each day and [this way] boost the income of the fish stakeholders," said Mr Ngila.

VALUE ADDITION

Mr Ngila said that the processing plant will include a bulking unit with cold storage facilities for value addition of fish products and to improve on hygiene in handling fish.

He said those selling fish at the various termini have already be alerted of the relocation plan by the county government.

"There is also an initiative to establish model roadside fish market along Naivasha-Nairobi highway to control fish hawking and at the same time create more jobs for the youth," added Mr Ngila.

He said a second tender for building small units to host fish traders has already been awarded.

"We expect to hire out the new units to those who will do value addition," said Mr Ngila.

FINGERLINGS

To make fishing sustainable, he said the county has restocked over 100,000 fingerlings.

"The current restocking phase targets another 100,000 this financial year," said Mr Ngila.

A fish monger, David Ochieng, welcomed the move by the county government to build a fish plant, saying it will improve their business.

"It a positive move by the county government especially on the value addition aspect," he said.

Fishing in Lake Naivasha directly supports at least 700 fishermen.

At the same time, more than 5,000 people are indirectly involved in the fish value chain.