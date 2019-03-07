7 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Robber Too Slow for 64-Year-Old Eastern Cape Man

Age is not a barrier when it comes to dealing with crime, and that was proven by a 64-year-old Port Elizabeth man who chased after two thieves and apprehended one of them.

Two robbers are believed to have pointed a firearm at a shopkeeper at a store in Bethelsdorp and stole cigarettes, cash and a cellphone before making a run.

But the 64-year-old man, who witnessed the incident, gave chase.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that "an elderly man residing nearby witnessed the suspects running from the shop and chased after them. He apprehended a 16-year-old teenager. The cigarettes, a toy gun and some cash was recovered".

"The youth will be detained on a charge of business robbery and will appear in court soon," added Naidu.

Naidu said that the Mount Road Cluster Commander Major General Thembisile Patekile commended the elderly man for his vigilance and brave stance against the suspects.

"As a community, we need to look out for each other and stand together against crime and criminals within our communities," commented Patekile.

Source: News24

South Africa

