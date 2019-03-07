7 March 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Prince Kaybee Ready to Dominate African Airwaves With New Album

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Michael Kayunde

South African house DJ and producer Prince Kaybee is respected across the continent. With two studio albums and a plethora of compilations under his belt, he scooped the coveted male artist of the year award at the 2018 South African Music Awards.

Despite his overwhelming accolades, the 'Club Controller' hit-maker shows no sign of slowing down. The Namibian caught up with him to discuss his plans to take over Africa with his third album - which drops tomorrow.

The album, titled 'Re Mmino', which means 'we are music', features a lot of new talent and Prince Kaybee is positive that it will be received well by the masses. "I believe in opening up the industry and availing opportunities to upcoming artists so it is for this reason I worked with a lot of new talent."

He describes the body of work as a dance album with music for the heart, and said he avoids boxing himself into one musical genre; so even though he is popularly known for doing dance music, he believes his music is much more than just house.

"I make music which people can make memories to, music that can help them celebrate," he said.

Public relations officer for local and international urban at Universal Music Africa, Tshiamo Monyobo said that 'Re Mmino' is aimed at showcasing Prince Kaybee's growth as an artist, musical diversity and his depth as a producer. "The 10-track album, with three additional tracks for digital, boasts a line-up of powerful female features."

Prince Kaybee mentioned that an African tour for 'Re Mmino' is on the cards and he would like to shoot the music video for his latest single, 'Fetch Your Life' featuring Msaki, at Walvis Bay.

"It is a calm and beautiful place so the visuals are bound to come out crisp," he said.

Namibia

Police Tight-Lipped On Nedbank Heist

Nedbank Namibia Limited says it will not disclose the amount stolen from its Otjiwarongo branch early Monday morning… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.