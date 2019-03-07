Africa: Accreditation for Interclubs Quarter Finals

The Conféderation Africaine de Football (CAF) announces that the media accreditation process for the draw of the quarter finals of the Total CAF Champions League 2018-19 & Total CAF Confederation Cup 2018-19 opens from Thursday, 7 March 2019 to Wednesday 13 March 2019.

The draw for the two competitions will be held on Wednesday, 20 March 2019 in Cairo, Egypt.

Media interested in covering the draw of the quarter finals of the Total CAF Champions League 2018-19 & Total CAF Confederation Cup 2018-19 can apply for accreditation through the CAF Media Channel via www.cafonline.com.

Approval to access the CAF Media Channel does not mean you have been granted accreditation. All applications are subject to confirmation. Confirmation will NOT be on a first-come, first served basis. Successful applicants will be notified and provided with further information in due course.

Furthermore, please be advised that international applicants are responsible for securing their own visas to Egypt.

For more information on the draw of the quarter-finals of the Total CAF Champions League 2018-19 & Total CAF Confederation Cup 2018-19, please visit our website www.cafonline.com.