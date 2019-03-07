Somalia: Mogadishu Hit By Huge Explosion

A huge car bomb explosion has rocked the Somali capital, Mogadishu on Thursday, causing an unspecified number of casualties.

A witness confirmed to Radio Shabelle that a vehicle packed with explosives was detonated at a security checkpoint located few meters away from the presidential palace.

A source said the blast has resulted from an explosives-laden car parked outside the National Theatre, where Somali military protects the presidential palace.

Ambulances and emergency responders rushed to the scene and taken the wounded victims to hospitals in the capital.

No group has claimed credit for the explosion, but, the militant group al-Shabab has waged an insurgency for more than 10 years, targeting government and AU troops.

Somali security officials are yet to comment on the incident which was the latest in a series of attacks in the seaside city, which houses the UN-backed Federal government.