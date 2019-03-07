Namibia: Nudo to Amend Constitution

Newly elected Nudo secretary general Joseph Kauandenge said the party would soon amend its constitution to increase the powers of the president to have control over all the structures.

Kauandenge said the current party constitution was outdated, and has reduced the position of party president to just an administrator with less power to influence change, or take any decision.

University of Namibia lecturer Esther Utjiua Muinjangue was elected as Nudo's first female president at the party's elective congress last week. She also became Namibia's first woman to lead a registered political organisation.

She took over a heavily divided National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo), a division she helped create.

With the daunting task of uniting the party ahead of the national elections in November now at hand, Muinjangue's emergence to power would have little influence on which direction the party now takes.

At the moment, Nudo's secretary general has more powers than the president.

Apart from that, Muinjangue would have to rely on the party's newly elected national council's goodwill to unite the members. Nudo's national council is the highest decision-making body between national conferences and the congress.

The national council is made up of 89 members, of whom 25 are elected at the congress; nine executive committee members; former and current regional and local authority councillors; and all regional coordinators.

All traditional leaders who are members of Nudo also form part of the national council.

Secretary general Kauandenge stated at a media briefing on Tuesday that about 20 of the 25 members of the party's national council elected at the congress were people who supported former deputy secretary general and defeated presidential candidate Vetaruhe Kandorozu.

At Tuesday's event, people who supported Kandorozu could be heard saying, "we control the party", or "they don't have any powers", referring to the new leadership.

Kauandenge yesterday said the composition of the national council was "interesting", while claiming that his side still dominated the 89-member body.

Among the countless responsibilities of the Nudo national council is the power to appoint six members of the electoral commission for the selection of the presidential candidate, and candidates for the National Assembly, local authority as well as regional council elections.

The body is also responsible to monitor and evaluate the performance of all members of the national executive committee, and recommend the removal or reassignment of functions of members.

It can also rectify or reverse any decisions taken by the national executive committee, made up of heads of department appointed by the national council and the nine members of the newly elected leadership.

According to Nudo's constitution, the national council can also issue directives and instructions to party structures such as constituencies and regions. The body also supervises and directs the work of Nudo and all its organs, including national, regional and local government caucuses.

Former Nudo president Asser Mbai told The Namibian yesterday that the position of a Nudo president was nothing but a "chief directing officer of the party".

Mbai said: "The president has no power over anybody in the party".

He added that the role of the president in Nudo was only to listen to complains and disputes from party members, but he/she cannot take decisions without consulting the national council.

Mbai added that the national council controls everything that goes in and out of the party.

Although Kandorozu stated that his supporters dominated the 89-member body yesterday, he, however, said there was no need for party members to choose sides because "there are no more teams".

Kandorozu also stated that the newly elected national executives, of which Muinjangue was part, had limited powers because "they cannot recall anyone".

"They cannot do anything at the moment without the national council's blessings," he said. Kandorozu, however, said he would support the new party administration in everything they do.

Kauandenge added that they would amend the party constitution to give more powers to the president. He said all party members had already agreed that "our constitution needed a complete overhaul".

"We wanted to change that already, but because this is an election year, we decided to do it rather at an extraordinary congress to be called next year," he said.

He added: "We want to give more power to the president so that whoever is in charge of the party should have control over party structures. The secretary general at the moment has more powers than the president, which is not good, and that is why we had more problems in the party in the past".

Muinjangue was not reachable for comment yesterday.