Angola: Roller Hockey - African Championship Reduced to Three Teams

Luanda — The African Nations Roller Hockey Championship to kick on Friday in Luanda, Angola, suffered a reduction to three national squads after the South African team confirmed they are quitting over financial reasons.

The information was confirmed to ANGOP by a source from the + Angolan Roller Hockey Federation, who added that the Mozambique's national team are already in Luanda, while Egypt are expected to arrive this Thursday.

However, added the official, the South African junior team were expected to take part in the championship, however the intention was not accomplished.

The competition is to qualify for the World Roller Hockey Championship to take place in July, in Spain.

Angola's national team, led by the Portuguese coach Fernando Fallé, is made up by Francisco Veludo, André Centeno e João Pinto, Humberto Mendes "Big", Martin Payero, Estevão Dala, Guedes, Nery, Tino Boy, Walter Bernado, Chiquinho, Pi, Márcio Fernandes, Sérgio Lukukurico and Dori.