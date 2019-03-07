Malawi: Wanderers Drawn Against Silver in Airtel Top 8 Draw

Blantyre giants Mighty Be Forward Football Club have been drawn against Silver Strikers in the quarterfinal of the 2019 Season 3 of the Airtel Top 8 competition.

This follows a draw conducted on Thursday 7th March 2019 at the FAM Offices at Mpira Village in the Commercial City of Blantyre.

The competition will be participated by seven teams that finished in the top 8 of the 2018 Super League season plus 9th placed TN Stars who will particicpate in place of Super League champions Nyasa Big Bullets who are barred on disciplinary grounds following violence that happened in the 2018 final against Blue Eagles.

In other quarterfinals, TN Stars will be at home against Karonga United, Mzuni will play against Civil Sporting FC while Kamuzu Barracks will face reigning Carlsberg Cup Kings Master Security FC.

The winner between Mzuni and Civil Sporting will face either TN Stats or Karonga united in the semifinals while winner between Kamuzu Baracks and Masters Security will face winners between Silver Strikers and Be Forward Wanderers in the second semifinal.

The winner of semifinal 1 will be the home side in the final match to be played on 29th June where the winner will pocket K15 million.

Apart from the prize money, all participating teams will again receive a starter park of K1 Million from the sponsors.

The Cup will be played on a home and away basis (where away goal and goal aggregates scores rules shall Apply) in the quarterfinals.

The semifinals and final shall be played on knockout basis in single fixtures.

Speaking ahead of the Airtel Top 8 season 3, Airtel Malawi Marketing Director Frank Magombo said they decided to come back having witnessed massive excitement in season 1 and 2 of the competition.

"We need more excitement that is why we decided to up things in season 3" said Magombo.

He further revealed Airtel Top 8 season 3 theme which is 'Waka!'.

"We want more goals to be scored in season 3 hence the theme Waka!" He said.

He also unveiled New Face of this years competition which is former Civil Sporting midfielder who also plied his trade with numerous clubs in Mozambique Raqib 'Lulu' Milanzi.

He replaces former Big Bullets hitman and Flames international Gabadinho Mhango.

According to Magombo, weekly and end of the competition prizes will be given out to supporters and airtel customers through the predict and win competition.

On his part, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Chief Executive Officer Alfred Gift Gunda hailed Airtel for the sponsorship and described the competition as 'the most intriguing competition on the land'.

The K66 million competition will run from 27th April to 29th June 2019.

Silver Strikers were the inaugural winners in 2017 after beating Wanderers in the final match played at Bingu national Stadium before Blue Eagles became the second winner having beat Nyasa Big Bullets through a controversial Stuart Mbunge extra time penalty last year.