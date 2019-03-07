Ghana: Bongo Schools Get Sanitary Facilities

press release

The Bongo District Assembly and the UNICEF have handed over newly constructed and furnished sanitary facilities to some basic schools across the district.

The beneficiaries included the Beo-Tankoo Junior High School (JHS), Beo-Tankoo Primary, the Ghanadaa R/C JHS, and Primary schools and Ayopia Primary school.

Bongo District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Peter Ayinbisa Ayamga who led a team technical from the Assembly and representatives from the development partners disclosed that funding for all the works was borne by the Government of Ghana and UNICEF. They first handed over an eight-seater pour-flush toilet to the Beo-Tankoo Junior High School.

In his brief remarks at the Beo-Tankoo JHS, Mr. Ayinbisa cautioned the students against unhygienic practices stressing that "after you visit the toilet and after attending to the urinals, please make it a point to wash your hands with clean water and soap." The DCE urged the school authorities to ensure regular maintenance regime for the facilities.

The Director of Beyond The Goal Post, Ms. Hilda Adda said her organization had sourced funding from UNICEF to provide potable water, sanitation and hygiene practices for the schools.

She revealed that her outfit was using a sports intervention known as "Football For WASH" as part of the campaign to whip up enthusiasms among the schools.

In this direction, Ms. Adda presented assorted football gears including sets of customized jerseys bearing the schools' names, footballs, goal post and nets and referee whistles to them.

Commenting on the Beo-Tankoo JHS projects, she observed that there were some defects and demanded that the contractor fixed them up before the final contract payments are effected.