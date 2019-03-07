Ghana Celebrates 62nd Independence Anniversary

press release

Ghana on Wednesday marked its 62nd Independence Anniversary at the Alhaji Aliu Mahama stadium, Tamale on the theme: "Celebrating Peace and Unity". It is the first time the event took place outside the national capital, Accra.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a keynote address called on leaders across the political divide to set the proper tone for political discourse in Ghana. He said it was unacceptable that the political process in the country had become antagonistic as a result of the conduct and utterances of politicians, thereby threatening to erode the democratic gains that Ghana had made over decades. Click to read the full speech