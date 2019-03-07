Ghana: President Nominates Regional, Deputy Ministers

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated 14 persons as Regional and Deputy Ministers for the six newly created administrative regions in the country.

The nomination is in accordance with Article 256 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

The nominees are Mrs. Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, Minister for Bono Region; Kofi Amoakohene, MP, Minister for Bono East Region; Salifu Adam Braimah, MP, Minister for Savannah Region; Solomon Namliit Boar, MP, Minister for North East Region; Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, MP, Minister for Western North Region; Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, MP, Minister for Western Region; Kwasi Owusu Yeboah, Minister for Oti Region.

The rest are Siaka Stevens, MP, Deputy Minister for Bono Region; Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere, MP, Deputy Minister for Ahafo Region; Samuel Yeyu Tika, Deputy Minister for Savannah Region; Tahiru Tia Ahmed, Deputy Minister for North East Region; John Benam, Deputy Minister for Northern Region; Alex Tetteh, MP, Deputy Minister for Western North Region; Johnson Avuletey, Deputy Minister for Volta Region.

President Akufo-Addo earlier this month presented the Constitutional Instrument on the creation of the new regions when he hosted delegations of chiefs on February 12, 13 and 15 which officially increased the regions from 10 to 16.

At the presentation of the Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) 113 for the creation of the regions at the Jubilee House, the President named Nalerigu and Damongo as the capitals for North East and Savannah region respectively.

He also named Techiman as the capital of Bono East Region, Goaso as the capital for the Ahafo Region while Sefwi-Wiawso was named as the capital of the newly-created Western North Region and Dambai as the capital for the Oti Region.

Meanwhile, the President in a communication to Parliament on Thursday appealed to the House to expedite action on the approval process for the Regional Ministers designate and Deputy Regional Ministers designate.

He was hopeful that the appointment committee would be constituted early enough to vet his Ministers so that they can take up their new offices promptly, and ensure the establishment and development of these new regions.

Speaker of Parliament Aaron Mike Oquaye read the communication and later referred the list of nominees to the Appointments Committee of the House for vetting.