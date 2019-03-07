Angola: Portuguese President Arrives in Lubango City

Lubango — The president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, arrived hursday morning in Lubango City, southern Huila Province, for a five-hour visit to this region of Angola.

At Mukanka international airport the Portuguese president was received by the governor of the province, Luís Nunes, and members of the local government.

The agenda of the Portuguese president includes an audience with governor of the province and visits to the future ornithology museum of the Education Sciences Higher Institute (ISCED).

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is also due to visit the Huila-based Portuguese cooperative school.

From Huila, the Portuguese statesman is expected to leave for the coastal province of Benguela, where he is to take part in the economic forum between the two countries.

Huila province is the second most populated region of Angola, after Luanda. It has an estimated 2.9 million inhabitants.