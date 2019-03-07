Tanzania: Rapid Bus Commuters Want More Operators

Dar es Salaam — Commuters using the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system have told The Citizen that they want the government to deploy another service provider to compete with the current one in order to end the pertinent woes that have been the order of the day.

Crowded in the Kimara Mwisho Terminal waiting for the buses commuters who spoke with The Citizen, today, March 07, 2019, said they were tired of waiting for hours for the few buses which come jam packed.

They said it was unwise to let the current operator continue alone after seemingly failing to meet the demands of a large number of commutters.

Currently, Usafiri Dar es Salaam Rapid Transport (Udart) is the sole operator of buses in the BRT system that runs from the Kivukoni and Kariakoo in the city centre to Morroco and Kimara Terminal in the outskirts of the city.

"There is an acute shortage of buses. Arriving early in these stations is not a guarantee that one would get the buses on time. The government should address this challenge," said one commuter, Mr Abdallah Tibenda.

He added; "The few buses arriving at the station are fully packed with passengers, who opt to pay twice to get to the city centre on time."

Ms Amina Issa concurred with Mr Tibenda, "The problem is caused by shortage of buses that is why we call upon government to act. I've spent more than two hours at the bus station today and I am still here."

For his part, Mr Said Ally also attributed troubles commuters were facing to shortage of buses.

"During peak hours it is a nightmare. The problem could be ended through deployment of an additional service provider," he said.

On February 26, this year, Dart public relations manager, Mr William Gatambi said the shortage of buses at the BRT system was caused by the ongoing maintenance of some buses.

About 126 busses are supposed to be providing services daily. But due to the maintenance only about 92 were providing services by March 5.