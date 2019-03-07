Namibia: Junior Golfers Prepare for African Champs

THE Namibia Junior Golf Foundation has already hosted two junior open tournaments this year. The Omeya Junior Open was held in January with Jonothan Mather from Walvis Bay Golf Club being victorious, while the Rossmund Junior Open took place in February with Willie Els from Walvis Bay Golf Club walking away as the overall winner.

The NJGF used a merit list that spanned over a period of 12 months and included seven junior and three senior men's golf tournaments. They selected the top four players on the merit list to fly the flag for Namibia at the annual All Africa Junior Championships in Gaborone, Botswana from 12 to 15 March.

The Namibian team consists of Willie Els and Jonothan Mather of Walvis Bay Golf Club, and Cilliers Sachse and Charlie Lohmann of Omeya Golf Club.

All African countries have been invited to the prestigious team event, while the tournament is played over four days, with 18 holes per day. The best three scores out of four will count for the day, while the winner of the All Africa Junior Golf Championships will qualify for the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup in Japan.

Namibia's national junior team has performed very well over the past 12 months and is well prepared after also having attended a golf clinic that was hosted by Val Holland from Fancourt Golf Club in George in conjunction with Namibian coaches, Jaco van Reenen from Omeya and Gert Olivier from Walvis Bay.

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews is the main sponsor for the All Africa Junior Championships.

The next local junior golf tournament will be hosted on 6 April at Windhoek Golf Club. All juniors are invited to participate as this tournament will count for the merit list to select Namibia's team to compete at the 2020 All Africa Junior Golf Championships that will be hosted in Egypt.