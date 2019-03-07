Tanzania: Editorial - We Are Back With Renewed Vigour!

Photo: Daily Nation

Tanzania's govt suspended The Citizen newspaper for seven days.

editorial

The Citizen is back in full and robust circulation after a ban of seven days. Our digital platforms - the website , Twitter (@TheCitizenTZ) and Facebook (@TheCitizenTanzania) are also readily accessible.

The Citizen was banned last Wednesday, February 27, 2019 after reporting on the performance of the Tanzania Shilling vis-a-vis the US dollar. In accordance with new media laws, the digital platforms had to be switched off as well. However, these were back on air beginning at midnight on March 7, 2019.

As we return with renewed vim, vigour and verve, we reaffirm our resolve for professional journalism that is anchored in true, fair, accurate and balanced reporting.

As we resume business, we are also renewing our commitment to do our job without fear or favour - but always within the confines of the extant regulatory frameworks of the land. These have always been our ethos.

Since it was established in September 2004, The Citizen has strived not only to be a ready source of information of choice for Tanzanians and other followers, but also to serve as a catalyst for a better Tanzania.

Our belief has always been that a well-informed society, which has access to media platforms that facilitate positive and constructive debate, can creatively and actively contribute towards building a dynamic, vibrant economy.

As we return today, we promise our readers and advertisers that we will continue delivering superior content on business and other economic issues and events.

Readers should, therefore, expect reporting that is solidly packaged in a manner that enables them to get a clear understanding of the happenings in the country, the region and globally.

We all understand that Tanzania is aspiring to become a semi-industrialized, middle-income economy by year 2025, in accordance with the National Development Vision-2025.

Such a journey requires re-orientation of the thinking and attitudes of the masses, as well as a carefully-thought out and planned transformation from a primarily agriculture-based economy to an industry-led one.

And, for this to be successful, information is key, as historical accounts of industrial development in other parts of the world have clearly shown.

The people need to be informed of government policies and how they affect them. Also, people need to be appraised of available business and other developmental opportunities.

But then again, it is crucial that people have a say on the developmental path that their country is pursuing.

In short: the people must be enabled to fully participate in the building of their economy. This is where mass media organs come in - both print and electronic.

And, that is exactly what The Citizen has been doing down the years: meeting the information needs of the society.

In order to diligently and effectively fulfill the task of informing the society, however, it is vital that we all work together to uphold and entrench the values of the freedom of, and easy access to, information.

We understand that no one is above the law. We are also aware that there is no freedom without responsibility.

But, we are also cognizant of the fact that upholding freedom of information - which almost automatically translates into easy access of news and information by the people - needs collaborative efforts by all stakeholders, with a shared understanding that we are all building the same society, the same motherland. Tanzania!