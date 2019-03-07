Tanzania: How Kibonde Met Death, Shortly After Burial of Ruge

Dar es Salaam — Clouds Media Group's broadcaster and creativity manager Caesar Redemptus said Ephraim Kibonde fell sick during the burial of the group's Programs and Production director Ruge Mutahaba where he was serving as the Master of Ceremony (MC).

Speaking to The Citizen on Thursday, March 7, 2019, Mr Redemptus said Mr Kibonde started feeling unwell during the burial ceremony in Bukoba and had to be assisted by Red Cross officials and another broadcaster Issac Maro.

He said Mr Kibonde was taken inside the house and given First Aid as it was found that he was suffering from blood pressure complications.

"He was then taken to a hospital in Bukoba. He received treatment and provided with food before showing slight improvement," Mr Redemptus said.

He added that after the noted relief, Dr Maro held discussions with Bukoba medics whether the patient could be flown to Mwanza for more specialised treatment.

"Mr Kibonde was also asked if he could travel to Mwanza because our plane was leaving in the morning and he confirmed. We took him to the airport ready for our journey," he said.

According to him, at the airport in Mwanza, Mr Kibonde was taken in a wheelchair assisted by Dr Maro and another friend, who runs a hospital in the region.

"We left Mr Kibonde in the hands of the two doctors as we proceeded with our journey to Dar es Salaam until today (Thursday) when we received reports that he has passed away," he said.

Mwanza regional chief medical officer Thomas Rutachunzibwa said Mr Kibonde died as he was being taken to Bugando Referral Hospital.

In a public statement, Dr Rutachunzibwa said after falling sick in Bukoba, Mr Kibonde first received treatment at the Kagera Regional Referral Hospital and then Uhuru Hospital in Mwanza.

"He died at 5:30am as he was being taken to Bugando Referral Hospital. The hospital has received his body," says his statement.