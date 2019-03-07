Sudan: NCP Leadership Office Affirms Seriousness to Build Consensus

Khartoum — The Leadership Office of the National Congress party(NCP) has underscored its seriousness to press ahead with efforts towards building consensus and national consent with all other political forces as cornerstone for building the party's future vision.

Deputy Chairman of the NCP, Ahmed Haroun said in press statements following meeting of the Leadership Office at the Party Head Office that NCP would be open and it has desire and ability to accelerate steps towards the other political forces for sake of conducting a serious and genuine national dialogue moving the homeland into new stage.

He said that the Leadership Office reiterated support to initiative of the President of the Republic and that the Office began discussion over the such initiative.

Haroun added that NCP started serious and thorough discussion over the party's vision for coming stage and its policies and strategic plans from national view.

He further added that NCP would conduct a genuine dialogue taking into consideration concern of others in a way that leads to building of real political consensus and protection of the Country's identity,security ands tability.