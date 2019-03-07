Sudan: Al-Bashir Affirms Concern With Rights of Persons With Disabilities

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir affirmed that rights of persons with disability are adopted by law and guaranteed by the Constitution and that the State is committed to them.

The President affirmed while he was addressing Wednesday evening, at Nile Avenue, a festival honoring the disabled persons , that issues of the disabled are under the care and attention of the State.

Al-Basir directed relevant authorities to commit to implementation of the law to ensure the rights of disabled people in all walks of life, announcing that the Presidency of the Republic would rehabilitate the Disabled Center and to help them to be productive.

The President directed the Walis (governors) of the states to dedicate one day every three months and a day a year at the federal level to address the issues of the disabled persons.

Al-Bashir urged the micro-finance institutions to give priority to persons with disabilities, especially in granting the interest-free loans. sn/ab