Namibia: Saints Elevates Title Defence

Windhoek — The 5th round of fixtures in this season's Bank Windhoek National Indoor Hockey League, played in Windhoek last weekend, saw incumbent champions Saints sweeping aside their opponents in their drive for record wins.

As it stands, Saints teams in both the Men and Women's Premier and Reserve League Divisions, continue to overthrow any opponent they face to sit on top of log standings of the

Bank Windhoek Men's Premier League.

Saints lead the log standings with a total of 19 points combined with a staggering 49 goals scored thus far - conceding only four with a goal difference of 45. Windhoek Old Boys Sports Club (WOBSC), who are trailing 13 points behind Saints, are second on the log standings.

After Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) defeated Wanderers 5:1, the two teams now share the third position with five points apiece. University of Namibia (Unam) on the other hand remains rooted at the bottom of the five-team log table.

"It could be said that Saints, will in all likelihood retain the title with the remainder of the teams playing for second and third place positions," said Namibia Hockey Union's Media Liaison Officer, Thomas Duncan.

Men's Reserve Premier League

DTS and WOBS sit top and second of the league table separated by a single point. However, Saints are closing in on the top two teams as they narrowed the gap to four points after they inflicted a 7:0 defeat on Angels as Brandon Lensen, Isaac Fallis and Christian Du Raan each secured a brace in that encounter.

Wanderers on the other hand are currently fourth while Angels share the fifth spot with Unam. Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) rounds up the table as they find themselves fixed at the foot of the table with no points after Wanderers beat them 2:1.

Women's Premier League

Saints overcame DTS 3:1 in a well fought out encounter to cement their stance at the top with a total of 12 points. They have a goal difference of 16, scored 19 and only conceded three goals. WOBS sit second with seven points on the table followed by Unam who are currently third with four points in total.

Wanderers remain fourth beside going down 9-nill against Saints. DTS who also suffered a defeat at the hands of Saints, also occupy the fourth position.

Women's Reserve Premier League

Saints are similarly dominating this league as they lead the log with two points followed by Angels who are currently second. Coastal Raiders are third after they beat DTS 2:1.

Wanderers are fourth with seven points on the table followed by DTS and WOBS who are jointly fifth on the log.

Duncan highlighted that Swakopmund's Coastal Raiders, who travelled to Windhoek over the weekend, gave a good account of themselves after they won several games.

Below are the log standings for the Men's and Women's Premier Leagues: