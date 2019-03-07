Namibia: Van Zyl Wins Wanderers Women's Open

DELIA van Zyl of South Africa won the inaugural Wanderers' Women's Open squash tournament last weekend after beating Adri Lambert 3-1 in the final.

In an entertaining game of squash, Lambert struggled to keep up with the precision and lack of mistakes from Van Zyl, who looked in control from the start.

In the play-off for third and fourth place, Christiane Beulker surprised many by beating the higher seeded Lientjie Koekemoer in a very exciting five-setter.

Both players are from the Swakopmund.

The B Division went to Lesley Esterhuizen, who also only started playing squash a year ago, after she beat Estelle Bothma 3-1.

With the majority of Namibias top women taking part, spectators were treated to some pulsating squash.

Natasja Esterhuizen won the Plate competition in the A category, while Anel Stadler won the Plate competition in the B category.

A total of 15 players competed in the A division and 14 in the B division.

The rest of the top eight players in the A division were Trix van der Westhuizen, Charne Fourie, Dene van Zyl and Jessica Moore.

The rest of the top eight in the B division were Jean Berry, Almeritha Booysen, Maryke Serdyn and Mar-leece Geldenhuys.