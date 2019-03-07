Namibia: Mushelenga Orders Grootfontein Probe

MINISTER of urban and rural development Peya Mushelenga has ordered a thorough investigation into the affairs of the Grootfontein municipality.

Mushelenga wrote to town mayor Abisai Haimene on 27 February, informing him about the investigation that would also focus on alleged irregularities.

The minister stated that a team from his ministry is expected at Grootfontein on Sunday to carry out the probe, and that his deputy Derek Klazen, the executive director and director responsible for local authority matters, had been assigned to introduce the probe team.

The team's mandate will be explained to the full council and employees at a meeting scheduled for next Monday at the town at 10h00.

"It is against this background that I am requesting you to inform all the councillors and the administrative staff to attend this crucial meeting," he said.

Mushelenga confirmed the letter to The Namibian yesterday, adding that they have received complaints from the community, workers and the council on issues pertaining to the municipality.

The minister said they would be looking into governance and land issues, amongst others.

He, however, could not say how long the investigation would take as that would depend on what the team finds.

Mushelenga added that the team will submit a report on its findings before the ministry makes any further decisions.

The council's acting chief executive officer, Arnold Ameb, told The Namibian yesterday that he was aware of the investigation, and was waiting for Monday to be briefed on the matter.

Over the years, the municipality has been dogged with allegations of corruption involving some councillors and staff members.

In 2017, The Namibian reported that about 200 Grootfontein residents wanted the council to step down. The residents claimed that the council sold land valued at N$30 million to Tulenga Trading Company, and that money was never accounted for.

Last year, Mushelenga reprimanded the council leaders for ignoring his directives, and questioned why a junior official was appointed as the town's acting chief executive ahead of a senior.

This year, the council suspended its finance executive, Ileni Hainghumbi, for misconduct, a week after he had revealed that the cash-strapped municipality had exempted some companies from paying taxes.

This week, The Namibian reported that 23 municipal workers are demanding N$475 000 in unpaid five-year bonuses, and have threatened to have the council's assets attached.