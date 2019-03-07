South African Industry Falsely Blames Job Losses On Sugar Tax

analysis

Even before the sugar tax was introduced, key stakeholders in the sugar industry were arguing that it would cause massive job losses. Now, less than a year after its implementation, there are calls for a moratorium on the tax.The argument is that the tax is directly responsible for the loss of anything from 1,000 and up to 10,000 jobs. In reality, there is no firm evidence to support that claim - and the industry faces much greater challenges.

"So far 1,000 jobs have already been lost in the (sugar cane) sector and this figure is steadily climbing," reads a statement issued by DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen on 25 February.

The statement also claims that there are 350,000 jobs at risk in the sugar industry and that the job losses are due to the sugar tax.

With election campaign season under way, political parties are setting agendas and deciding what causes are worth campaigning over in the fight for votes. Unemployment has been identified as one of the biggest national issues, which the Democratic Alliance has hooked on to, focusing in on the sugar industry.

The DA's statement goes on to mention other factors, including illegal sugar dumped into the...