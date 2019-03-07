South Africa: Animosity Between Student Political Groups Flares Up Ahead of 8 May Poll

analysis

Allegations of destruction of property and intimidation at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) have sparked warnings of violent electioneering on university and college campuses.

Two months before South Africans head to the polls, political parties at the Tshwane University of Technology have come under fire for allegations of violent electioneering. This comes on the back of campus protests at TUT and other universities over allowances and student accommodation provided by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) since the start of the academic year.

In the most recent event, members of the Democratic Alliance Student Organisation (DASO) at TUT have claimed that students from the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) vandalised their campus residence rooms and intimidated DASO members into destroying their own property. Videos now circulating on social media show two DASO members burning DA-branded T-shirts while a crowd chants, as well as the aftermath of heavily vandalised bedrooms.

DASO TUT leader and SRC Secretary General for TUT Pretoria campus, Gilbert Monnanyana told Daily Maverick that some of his belongings were also stolen and destroyed.

"They took all of the DASO T-shirts that were in my bedroom, all the material, and they took some of my members captive and they...