Nigeria: Oboh Fails Final Cut At Canberra Women's Classic

Nigeria's Georgia Oboh failed to make the final cut at the Canberra Women's Classic at Royal Canberra Golf Club in Australia.

But it was Anne Van Dam from the Netherlands that surged home on the final nine to win the Canberra Women's Classic at Royal Canberra Golf Club by three strokes: her third LET title inside six months and her fourth overall.

Oboh went into the competition with a ray of hope but her debut on LET was not impressive after the Nigerian finished in joint 131 amidst 144field of players on day one to miss out from the cut.

Oboh blamed her poor form to not getting completely comfortable on the greens and her late arrival at the tournament due to long flight delays from South Africa where she competed on the Sunshine Ladies Tour.

The 18-year-old, however, admitted that this was a baptism that will propel her forward and help her adapt to life on the tour.