Tanzania: Opinion - Higher Learning Institutions Must End Sexual Harassment

opinion

Last November, a female academic at Dar es Salaam University (UDSM), Dr Vicensia Shule, rocked the boat by tweeting that there was sexual misconduct at the university.

In the event, she was labeled a whistleblower, and summoned to face the university's Ethics Committee. I don't know the outcome of that; but, it was fairly obvious that the varsity management was unhappy and wanted to sweep the matter under the carpet.

However, she should instead be commended for her fortitude.

Indeed, sexual misconduct is a sensitive issue. Academicians know of its prevalence; but nobody is willing or ready to talk about it - let alone taking any action. Everyone concerned talks about zero tolerance policy; but it is never reported to the relevant authorities, nor discussed in public.

Scan the yearly reports of any institution of higher learning - and there is no mention of sexual peccadillos. How many academic staff have faced disciplinary action, and what was the outcome is highly secretive. In reality, otherwise well-intentioned policy documents are never implemented; that's the plain truth.

The Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS), have such a policy, titled 'Policy against Sexual Harassment and Discrimination' (2007): some 25 pages of well-written policy with definitions and technicalities.

However, the policy has been a mere showcase. Nobody has faced its wrath. I wish I had an answer to whether or not this is intentional or unintentional.

But, to say that there's no sexual harassment - especially of female students or junior female faculty members - by top-echelon faculty is absolutely false. It's the story of the ostrich burying its head in the sand and let the storm pass.

Sexual misconduct by university staff is rife on campuses, with more than four-in-10 students reporting that they have suffered unwelcome sexual advances and assaults, including sexualized comments, inappropriate pawing, groping and even rape, a UK research showed.

More than 60 per cent of the respondents said "the perpetrator was a man."

We in Tanzania may have a similar problem - or perhaps a bigger problem than UK!

The finding that the vast majority of perpetrators are academic staff raises particular concern, especially as they have power over the academic success, wellbeing and career prospects of their students.

The survey also warns that universities are failing to respond appropriately to the problem. It found that less than 10 per cent of the victims reported staff sexual misconduct, while more than a half of those who did said their university did not respond adequately - either by blocking their complaint or making it difficult to report an incident.

In Africa, reports of sexual abuse of girl students by their teachers have increased, thanks to social media and new recording technologies.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported in 2014 that young women are commonly taken advantage of in school environments, while UN Women reported that up to 20 per cent of women in Nairobi (Kenya) schools have been sexually harassed.

In January 2018, Uganda President Yoweri Museveni released an investigation report on sexual violence in higher education institutions in Uganda. The report stated that 40 per cent of males, and 50 per cent of females, felt sexually threatened on campus.

It is unacceptable that - rather than enabling students to report sexual misconduct by staff - higher education institutions deliberately 'fail' in their exams the vast majority of students who disclose sexual harassment incidents.

For far too long, this problem has at best been sidelined - and, at worst, 'silenced' - by the relevant institutions. We need to talk about the 'open secrets' that plague academia; to challenge the 'culture of entitlement,' and act against abuse of power wherever they happen.

The onus is squarely on senior female faculty. They should be at the forefront, providing leadership in bringing about a change - including implementation of the zero-tolerance policy.

In Africa, enrollment in higher education institutions is the aspiration of many young people and their parents, guardians and relatives. It represents an investment in their socio-economic progress. This is generally why university graduation is celebrated with great pomp and ceremony, anticipating significant long-term benefits.

There should be a naming-and-shaming strategy (NSS), whereby universities should set an example. NSS in other institutions has had positive results, and 'perpetrators-in-the-making' think twice whether or not they should take the plunge.

Consistently communicating, sensitizing and advising students is crucial. Reversing a nefarious culture requires bold institutional leadership that deals promptly and decisively with cases of sexual misconduct.

Also, rigorous selection of academic staff is crucial to weed out potential sexual maniacs.

Sexual harassment and gender-based violence in higher education are signs of institutional failure. Indeed, victims may see their academic pursuits destroyed - and the vicious cycle of poverty and moral decadence is perpetuated.

Endemic gender-based violence and sexual harassment undermine attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 in Africa and elsewhere.

In conclusion: universities need to be proactive, and start taking effective action, instead of drawing upon the protectionist logic and disingenuous vocabulary that currently fuels their sexual assault policies and protocols.