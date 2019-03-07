Namibia: On the Trail of the Desert-Adapted Black Rhino

AT 06h00 in the morning, Denzel Denzel and his colleagues wake up and head for the nearby water spring, to see if there are any fresh tracks of the black rhinos.

Denzel is a tracker for the Save the Rhino Trust, a Namibian non-governmental organisation - given the mandate by the Ministry of Environment and Tourism to protect, monitor and do research on the desert-adapted black rhino in Kunene and Erongo regions.

Each team of trackers spends about 20 days in the field, before they are relieved.

SRT has 13 fly-in camps in the area, to which teams are dispatched from the main Palmwag base camp.

The Namibian recently found Denzel at SRT's Gomaxoras camp with three colleagues who included a police officer (to arrest any suspected poachers).

Denzel said he has worked for SRT for four years as a rhino tracker. He said every morning they go to the nearby water springs, to see if there are fresh black rhino tracks.

Once they see the tracks, they will follow them until they locate the animal(s) to ensure they are safe.

He said their work is sometimes made difficult by the rough terrain. "But we have been here for long and we now know how to follow them. Sometimes you find them 15-20 km away," he said.

When this writer was taken to their fly-in camp, Denzel and his colleagues had run out of water the SRT staff member Sebron Gaseb had brought a tank of clean water in the Land Cruiser from Palmwag Base Camp.

Denzel and colleagues only had two days left in the field before going back to Palmwag, where they would submit reports about their field patrol before they go home for a rest.

Between 1960 and 1995, black rhino numbers dropped drastically through poaching, and although there has been some recovery, the threat still exists. Today there are fewer than 5 000 black rhinos left in the wild globally.

SRT trackers come from local communities and have a deep knowledge of rhinos and their surroundings. Their skills are tested during long foot patrols, in an area covering 25 000 square kilometres. The area has no park status, no fence and no control over who comes in or out.

The SRT chief executive officer, Simson Uri-khob, said the incidents of black rhino poaching had been reduced by 80% since their peak in 2013.

In collaboration with the ministry of environment, the police and local communities, SRT's efforts are to enhance security of the black rhino, monitoring and evaluating its population and providing benefits to the community through conservation efforts.

From 2012 to 2018, the number of trained and equipped conservancy-based rhino rangers has grown from 0 to 59 across 13 conservancies. SRT was established in 1984 by the late legendary conservationist, Blyth Loutit.