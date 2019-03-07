Namibia: Test Case for Construction Companies

For the first time in the country's history, two companies will be expected to foot the bill for shoddy work on the construction of the Roads Authority building in Windhoek.

The company Namibia Construction (NC) and the engineering company Bicon Namibia could be forced to pay for infrastructural defects on the Roads Authority's N$219 million headquarters.

The two companies completed work on the building in February 2017, but cracks soon started showing on some of the columns in the southern part of the building's ground floor and the basement.

The building, a seven-story unit divided into northern and southern wings, is at the intersection of David Hosea Meroro Road and Mandume Ndemufayo Avenue.

As a result of the cracks, an independent investigator was hired to find out what went wrong with the building, and remedial work had to be done for N$29 million.

This figure was later reduced to N$15 million in the end.

Remedial work started mid-last year, and was completed by 12 December 2018.

Speaking to The Namibian yesterday, the Roads Authority's chief executive officer, Conrad Lutombi, said the idea was not to look at who is guilty, but to find out what went wrong.

"We used the retention money, and once we have established who caused which damage, we will then have them pay. If one party is responsible for 60% of the liability, they pay that much, and the other party will pay 40%. We will know by the end of this month who is paying what," said Lutombi.

He said there are intricate details that have to be looked at, such as whether too much cement was used, or whether the building was not appropriately completed, and if it was the design of the column.

"We had an agreement with the contractors and the engineers that we will have to apportion the blame and we are still busy with that," said Lutombi.

Charles Mukwaso, who heads the Namibia Society of Engineers yesterday said the case of the Roads Authority building is a first where the construction company and the engineers are being held accountable.

"There has been no such case like the Roads Authority one. Many people felt that no one would be held accountable, but it's not the case," he said.

He said the case will serve as a lesson to those in the industry that they will need to know that they can be held accountable for their mistakes.

"Generally, the procedure is once an investigation is concluded, the one responsible has to be held accountable. Most of the time, the contractor gets the blame, even when it was not their fault. There have also been cases where it was obvious to us in the industry, but people were never held accountable," said Mukwaso.

The construction contract for the building was awarded to Namibia Construction company in 2013, and construction started in 2014.

When Namibia Construction company won the tender, unsatisfied bidder New Era Investments unsuccessfully sued the RA over the award to Namibia Construction in 2014.

Works minister John Mutorwa declined to comment, and efforts to reach Namibia Construction and Bicon Engineering proved futile.