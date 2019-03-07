Sierra Leone: Boxing Association Unveils New Gym

Sierra Leone Boxing Association (SLBA) with support from the African Elite Athletes has on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, unveils it's newly decorated and upgraded boxing gym at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown.

Designed and colourfully decorated with new boxing rim, punching bags and other equipment, the new face-lift gym will now cater for kids, youthful and middle-aged intending boxers as well as boxers in the Association.

In a well-attended ceremony, Vice Chairman of Sierra Leone's Parliamentary Oversight Committee of Sports, Hon. Seriji Rowlings Kamara said their Committee in the House of Parliament just like the National Olympic Committee of Sierra Leone (NOC-SLE) believes sports is not just football and should encourage the other disciplines to propel to a higher height.

"We are yet to harness the full potential of boxing, and boxers in the country but I believe it will soon be a thing of the past as the first mindset is having the right mindset of people to move the sport, and this particular executive headed by Eric Dura Sesay will surely execute that," Hon. Rowlings-Kamara said adding that the few hiccups in the Association will soon over as they are committed to finishing the work as anyone caught playing games with the Association will face the wrath.

In his words, President of SLBA, Eric Dura Sesay said they are delighted to see a display of patriotism which will be a lasting legacy for the country, and boxing in Sierra Leone.

The SLBA President admitted: "We'ere lacking human capital and equipment but we've two international Cuban coaches who under contract for two years to provide elite training for our boxers all thanks to Bill Beckett, Chief Executive Officer of African Elite Athletes."

The C.E.O. of African Elite Athletes, Bill Beckett said the unveiling is part of his 10 years initiative to boost Sierra Leone boxing adding that the facility is not only a boxing gym but for all Sierra Leonean to train and identify young talents.

NOC-SLE President, Dr Patrick Coker advised that the new looks gym should not just be a white elephant adding that the program 'Box It Out' which is to capture young talents is just like the Olymp Africa project which is attracted to younger talents.