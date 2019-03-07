Sierra Leone: Derby Delight - Mohamed Buya Turay in Line for Hammarby Clash

It's derby joy for Djurgården technical staff and fans as their Sierra Leonean striker, Mohamed Buya Turay has been cleared to play in Sunday's Swedish Cup 'the Svenska Cupen' derby clash against Hammarby at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm.

The striker who joined Djurgården in a season-long loan from Belgian side, Sint-Truiden had missed the clubs three cup matches due to a slight injury, and also Migration issues relating to work and residence permits.

With a decision from the Migration Board on work and residence permits been secured, Sierra Leone forward is now playable for the home side, and according to the club he could be in line for his debut with his new club.

"We have received a decision from the Swedish Migration Board that Buya has got work, and residence permit approved and he can play football on Sunday. It has taken an unusually long time and so it can be when it comes to administration. But we are very happy about this and look forward to the game on Sunday," the clubs sports manager Bosse Andersson told the club's website.

The 24-year-old, who left Dalkurd for Belgian Sint-Trudiense last summer, is on loan in Djurgården in 2019.