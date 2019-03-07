Sierra Leone: Debutant Thonghor Fullah Gives Bo Rangers First Win

Bo Rangers new signing and debutant, Nathaniel Thonghor Fullah scored the only goal on Wednesday to give home side, Bo Rangers their first in seven matches as they defeated Old Edwardian 1-0 at the Bo Mini Stadium.

The attacking midfielder who a few days ago completed his loan move which is worth over Le 20 Million was given the nod by the Rangers new coach and waited not longer to prove his worth with his first goal for the club on his debut.

Wednesday's victory ended Bo Rangers long wait for their first victory as they now secured four points from seven matches.

Elsewhere, Kamboi Eagles wait for their first home victory was again hampered this time by Freetown City FC who forced the Eagles to a 1-1 at the Kenema Town field.

The Eagles took the lead through Ron Gandhi Williams but John Stevens level thing up for the visitors as they share the spoil.