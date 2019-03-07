7 March 2019

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Eastern Cape Health Terminates Service of General Manager for Infrastructure Programme

EC Health Department terminates service of general manager for infrastructure programme following disciplinary case guilty finding

The Eastern Cape Department of Health has terminated services of General Manager for Infrastructure and Technical Management, Mr Mlamli Tuswa following the conclusion of an internal disciplinary proceedings against him last month.

Mr Tuswa was charged with misconduct for contravening provisions in the senior management handbook and other relevant prescripts. Following disciplinary proceedings which commenced last year, he was found guilty on charges relating to fraud and corruption. The chairperson determined that the most appropriate sanction on the allegations was dismissal.

Health MEC Ms Helen Sauls-August welcomed the conclusion of the case and appropriate sanction determined by the disciplinary proceedings. "We commend those who came forward to highlight the misdeeds & testified on this case. The department is committed to root out corruption and strengthening departmental systems.... Collusion of private sector companies must be condemned. The sanctioning should serve as a deterrent to all senior managers from engaging in such malpractices. Senior management should champion clean governance and ethical practices at all times," Helen Sauls-August warned.

The senior official was dismissed from the public service in line with senior management service handbook read together with the amended Public Service Act of 1994.

Issued by: Eastern Cape Health

South Africa

