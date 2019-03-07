South Africa: Deputy Minister Bongani Mkongi and Youth Agency Host Youth Crime Prevention Indaba and Career Expo, 8 Mar

press release

Deputy Minister of Police, Mr Bongani Mkongi, Executive Chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), Mr Sifiso Mtsweni and Mayor of Bitou Municipality, Cllr Msimbothi Peter Lobese will on Friday, 08 March 2019, interact and consult with various youth formations and all other Stakeholders in the Eden Cluster, Western Cape.

The engagement follows the National Youth Crime Prevention Consultative Summit held at the St George's Hotel in Gauteng as from the 27th -29 June 2018, and an effort to fulfil the South African Police Services' strategic objective of mobilizing young people in the fight against crime.

As acknowledged in the consultative summit the aim "is to underpin an integrated, holistic and sustainable youth development initiative that can contribute to the growth of a country in which young people and their organizations, not only enjoy and contribute fully to the social, economic and political spheres of life, but also recognize and develop their responsibility to build a better life for all".

The Youth Crime Prevention Indaba and Career Expo will be held to share information on the many career choices available within the South African Police Service and various other government departments.

Issued by: South African Police Service