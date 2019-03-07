7 March 2019

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: North West Legislature Conducts Public Hearings On North West Appropriation Bill

On Friday, 8 March 2019, the North West Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Premier, Finance, Economy and Enterprise Development will be conducting public hearings on North West Appropriation Bill, 2019 at Springbokpan Hall, Springbokpan (Ngaka Modiri Molema District); J B Marks Side Hall in Potchefstroom (Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District); Kismet Hall in Vryburg (Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District) and Sports Park Zone 1 in Mogwase (Bojanala District) at 10h00.

The North West Appropriation Bill, 2019 to effect the appropriation of money from the Provincial Revenue Fund for the requirements of the Province in respect of the 2019/20 Financial year; and to provide matters incidental thereto.

Issued by: North West Provincial Legislature

