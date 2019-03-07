7 March 2019

South Africa: Case of KZN Taxi Driver Who Killed Three Pupils Postponed for Bail Application

The culpable homicide case of a KwaZulu-Natal taxi driver who ploughed into four learners on Dumisani Makhaye Drive in Durban - killing three and seriously injuring another - was postponed on Thursday.

Sboniso Bethwell Zwane, 33, appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court, facing three charges of culpable homicide.

The case was postponed to March 13 for further investigation and a bail application, police spokesperson Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has called on prosecutors to oppose the bail of Zwane, who had initially fled the scene of the deadly crash.

He was later arrested.

It is alleged that the driver skipped a red light, according to KwaZulu-Natal education department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa.

The RTMC also commended the police for their quick response and for ensuring that the driver was held accountable.

It said statistics showed that pedestrians were the most vulnerable road users, accounting for 38% of all accident victims.

It said Kwa-Zulu Natal was one of the provinces with the highest number of fatalities.

On Wednesday, acting Transport Minister Thulas Nxesi told the RTMC and the KwaZulu-Natal government that an investiagtion into the accident should be expedited, News24 reported.

Zwane remains in custody at the Westville police station.

