South Africa: Parliament On Hampering of the Work of Committees

Parliament's Select Committee on Security and Justice has expressed concern regarding the behaviour of members of certain political parties that serve on the committee who try to hamper the work of Parliament.

Committee Chairperson, Mr Simphiwe Mthimunye, said yesterday the committee finally managed to adopt the Defence Amendment Bill even though the Democratic Alliance (DA) member on the committee stayed away from the meeting. In the National Council of Provinces, a quorum of seven Members of Parliament (MPs) is required to adopt reports or legislation. The committee consists of Members of the ANC, DA and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). "Last week the DA walked out of the meeting before we could adopt the Bill. Today the same MP did not attend our meeting. Fortunately, after some time we were joined by the EFF and could therefore adopt the Bill.

"The DA has used the opportunity to stall the adoption of legislation by walking out of the meeting when it came to the consideration of the Bill. This severely affects service delivery to all South Africans. It is in poor taste. We will not always agree on matters but it is important to put all South African first. The party has an opportunity to either abstain or vote against the adoption of the Bill. Walking out of the meeting in order for it not to quorate, is seen as stepping on the responsibilities given by the electorate to public representatives."

A similar situation played itself out in the Select Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs as well as in the Select Committee on Petitions and Executive Undertakings. These three committees share members. Both committee chairpersons agree with the sentiments that ultimately it is South Africans that suffer due to the DA's behaviour.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa