Botswana: Thebe Ready for 2019

Gaborone — Baboloki Thebe has qualified for the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, scheduled for September 28.

Thebe qualified after winning the 21st Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) African Senior Athletics Championships title after clocking 44:81 in the finals last year.

In Gaborone last week, Thebe opened his season with a time of 45:70 during the University of Botswana athletics club track event.

In an interview, Thebe said he was happy that he had long qualified for the World Champions by virtue of being the area champion, adding, however, that that alone would not deceive him.

He said he was mindful of the fact that he had to work hard this season if he was to realise his dream of finishing in the top three at the World Championships.

He said he was also happy that he managed to clock a season opener of 45:70, adding that now that his body was responding, the expectation was that in the coming race he would record a better time.

Thebe said because both 2019 and 2020 were busy years, his team was of the view that he should not compete in a lot of races, as that could drain him to compete in important races.

He acknowledged that he had a rough season, adding that his ambition was to focus, work hard and remain injury free.

"Injury is something that you cannot avoid in sport, but I just pray that I remain free from injuries because if you look at it, they are my main obstacle," he said.

Furthermore, he said in his effort to fight against injuries he has changed his eating habits and was careful with what he eats and the percentage of carbohydrates, proteins and fats he consumed.

Track and field analyst, Billy Tambula said 45:70 for a season opener was a good start given that it was still early to clock good times looking at the fact that the athlete had a long season last year.

He, however, said Thebe would have to better his time within the next six months and run better than 45:30 before going to the All Africa Games thus allowing him comfort towards World Championships.

Tambula said with well-planned preparations he might have a better season this year looking at the way he performed in his first race.

Furthermore, he said the major competitions this year were different, and that they would allow him to reach his peak at the right time.

"World relays, one or two Diamond League races and All Africa Games are less exhausting and there is less pressure. He might also need to choose his races wisely because this is the start of a three-year circle, and he will need to be fit for the entire period," he said.

