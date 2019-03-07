Malawi: UN Commended for Its Humanitarian Support

Lilongwe — President Prof. Peter Mutharika Friday commended the United Nations (UN) for its continued support in the humanitarian sector in the country.

He was speaking in Lilongwe at Kamuzu Palace during an audience with UN's Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock.

Mutharika said the support rendered to Malawi by the UN goes a long way to ease the pressure off Government during emergency incidences.

He said the devastating impact of climate change continues to affect the country adding that erratic rains, fall army worms and flooding are some of the challenges that the country faces from time to time.

"The effects of climate change have affected the country in recent years, women and children are the most vulnerable group affected by climate change and the commitment by UN towards relief has lessened the impact of climate change in the country," the President said

Mutharika said his government would continue to support UN's humanitarian projects in the country.

Under-Secretary General for UN's Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Lowcock said climate change is one of the causes of disasters across the globe and Malawi has not been spared, therefore UN would continue to support the country with strategic relief and technical support on how to adapt to climate change.

"While climate change remains an issue, countries need to find ways to be resilient to climate change because that will be the only way that countries can lessen the impacts of climate change," he said,

While in the country, Lowcock will visit Salima, where he will meet with communities impacted by the 2018/2019 rain season and to experience firsthand response by humanitarian organizations.

He said Malawi is one of the countries in the world that is committed to humanitarian support to the UN and this is evidenced by the continued deployment of Malawian soldiers in the peacekeeping agenda.

The Under-Secretary General and Emergency Relief Coordinator is responsible for the oversight of all emergencies requiring United Nations humanitarian assistance.