Malawi: Machinga Man Jailed for Defiling Step Daughter

Machinga — A 61- year-old man in Machinga has been sentenced to serve 14 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for defiling his 13-year-old step daughter.

Machinga Police Station Public Relations Officer (PRO), Constable Davie Sulumba told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Friday in Liwonde that the convict, Aaron Tickey had slept with his stepdaughter for several times but threatened her not to reveal it to anyone.

He said the court heard that the matter was revealed by the girls' biological father who started staying with her in 2019.

The PRO said the biological father noticed that his daughter was having difficulties in walking and was also producing a bad smell.

He said the court later heard that the girl opened up to his father and her step father had defiled her.

"The matter was reported to Machinga Police Station on February 22 2019. When taken before court, the accused pleaded not guilty, a denial which prompted police prosecution witness, Peter Piringu to parade four witnesses who testified against Tickey," Sulumba added.

In mitigation, Tickey pleaded with the Court to exercise leniency when passing sentence, claiming that he is the bread winner for his family and that sending him to prison would put his household in jeopardy.

However, in his submission, Piringu said that such cases were becoming common in the area and stiffer punishments needed to be imposed to offenders to serve as a deterrent.

First Grade Magistrate, Jones Masula sentenced Tickey to 14 years IHL.

Tickey comes from M'dele Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Nkula in Machinga.