7 March 2019

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Nsanje District to Intensify Cholera Screening Along Its Borders

By Martin Chiwanda

Nsanje — Nsanje District Council plans to mount cholera screening sites across its border areas with Mozambique as one way of cordoning off the disease.

District Task Force on Cholera prevention made the resolution on Friday during an Emergency meeting after realizing that cholera cases which have been reported in the district is reportedly originating from Mozambique.

Nsanje which is one of the highest cholera risk districts in the country has recorded one cholera case and other five suspected cases.

Nsanje District Health Environmental Officer (DEHO), Fred Minyaliwa said all the cases relating to the disease originated from Mozambique where there is an outbreak.

"We have recorded a total of six cholera suspects. Initially, we recorded three cases and after laboratory tests, it was discovered that one was positive. Yesterday, we also recorded another three suspects and their results are not yet out. Results of the recent tests will be out in the next two days.

"All the cases are not from Malawians but rather Mozambicans bordering with the district. Therefore, as a task force we need to do something so that it should not spread to people in the district," he said.

Minyaliwa asked different stakeholders and other organizations to provide resources so that cholera prevention activities, which include, screening, health promotions should be effectively implemented.

Malawi Red Cross Society District Coordinator for Nsanje, Patricia Gadi asked partners in the health sector in the district to intensify cholera screening for people entering the district from Mozambique.

"We need to do something about people coming from Mozambique into the district. While we are assisting them with health services because the boundaries are porous, we need to prevent cholera from spreading. The only sure way is enhancing cholera screening," she said.

