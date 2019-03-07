Malawi: Traditional Leader Arrested in Mulanje Over Defilement

Mulanje — Police in Mulanje have arrested a 50-year-old Village Headman Mbawala whose real name is Jaison Makaniko for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl, Malawi News Agency (Mana) has learnt.

Mulanje Police Station Public Relations Officer (PRO), Gresham Ngwira told Manaon Friday in Mulanje that the girl met her fate on Saturday, February 16,2019 when she went to fetch her parents' goats.

He said the girl told Police that on this day while looking after the goats, the suspect called her, although she ignored the call.

Following the rejection, Makaniko allegedly followed the girl where he told her not to shout threatening to kill her if she did.

"He undressed her and forced himself on the girl and the suspect warned her not to tell anyone," Ngwira explained.

The PRO added that after seeing that the girl took too long before returning home, her mother followed her and the two met on the way where the girl narrated her ordeal.

"The mother reported the issue to police where a medical report was issued to the girl for checkup," Ngwira said, adding that results for a medical examination done at Mulanje District Hospital showed that the victim sustained some bruises in her private parts," he added.

Ngwira said based on the results, Police instituted investigations and arrested the suspect.

"The suspect is scheduled to appear before the court soon to answer a charge of defilement that contravenes section 138 of the penal code," he said.

Makaniko hails from Mbawala Village in the area of Senior Chief Nkanda in the district.