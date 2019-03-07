Malawi: ABC Clinic Offers Free Hearing Test in Lilongwe

Lilongwe — African Bible College (ABC) Hearing Clinic in Lilongwe is offering free services on hearing test as part of the commemoration of World Hearing Day, an event which is celebrated every year on March 3.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), ABC Audiologist, Fletcher Chisalipo, said the initiative is being conducted for a week starting Sunday (March 3) as part of celebrating the World Hearing Day.

"We thought of conducting hearing screening and checking people's hearing capability for free as part of support for celebrations of the World Hearing Day.

"We are doing it as one organisation which looks into ears in Malawi," Chisalipo said.

He said hearing problems affect many people in Malawi and the rest of the world according to a survey by conducted by World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2018.

"Last year (2018), the number affected by the problem was 430 million people, which is expected to rise to 650 million people by 2020, so it is a big problem, not just in Malawi, but the whole world," he said.

The initiative commenced on March 3 and is expected to run for the whole week. Of late (as of Tuesday), the programme has already reached out to more than 200 people around Lilongwe, but the number is expected to increase.

Every year the celebrations fall under a special theme and this year's was 'Check your hearing', a theme selected to encourage people to go for regular ear-testing which helps in early identification and intervention of ear problems.