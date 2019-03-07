Malawi: Chimulirenji Promises Less Privileged a Better Malawi

Mzuzu — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Presidential running mate in the May 2019 Tripartite Election, Everton Chimulirenji has promised less privileged people a better Malawi once elected back.

He made the promise Saturday at Kawuwa Primary School ground in Mzuzu, where he held a political rally.

Chimulirenji noted that the rich and popular people talk a lot about elections, but do not cast their votes.

"First time, I contested for a parliamentary seat, people said I will not win because I was poor. But I told them that the less privileged are the ones who vote and I won the election.

My colleagues are the less privileged, those who go to vote. Be assured that you have a representative to look into your welfare when DPP carries the day this May," he pointed out.

Chimulirenji welcome members who defected from UTM and described the move as a sign of sanity in DPP.

He called for continued unity within the party saying every leader need to be satisfied with their position for more people to join it.

The Running mate said he would work with all wings of the party, including the youth and women to ensure their smooth operations, saying the party was ready to receive new members on daily basis.

He thanked DPP heavy weights in the north for organizing what he called one of the populous rallies in the region.

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, who is DPP Vice President for the North, Goodall Gondwe, described Chimulirenji as humble and interactive.

"A politician ought to be a man of the people, regardless of their status or region. This is what we see in you. You have danced to our songs with happiness. Everyone in the North is happy with you as a running mate. We thank Prof. Peter Mutharika for giving as the right person," he said.

DPP Secretary General, Grezedler Jeffery hinted on various developments DPP has brought to the north as reason enough for people not to look elsewhere during elections.

She cited Reserve Bank of Malawi, Rumphi Teachers Training College, Karonga Songwe Road, Jenda Edingeni Road, Nkhata Bay Road and Mzimba Water Project, among them.

She said many household beneficiaries of Cement and Malata subsidy have transformed for the better because of DPP.

"What if we give Prof. Peter Mutharika five more years: How will the country get transformed?" she asked.

Musicians Tay grin, Dan Lufan, Joseph Mkasa and traditional dances spiced up the event.