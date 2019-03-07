Malawi: DC Warns Chiefs Against Selling Land to Foreigners

Blantyre — District Commissioner (DC) for Blantyre, Bennett Nkasala has advised traditional leaders in the district to stop selling land to foreigners or risk arrest.

Nkasala sounded the warning on Thursday during an interface meeting held with Group Village Headmen, Village Headmen, Area Development Committees and Village Development Committees in Senior Chief Kapeni's area.

The DC said the council has been receiving reports of some traditional leaders who were selling land to foreigners without the knowledge of either the council or senior chiefs.

He described the act as wrong, noting that chiefs who were involved in such deals were acting against the laws of the land.

"All the land belongs to government and the country's leadership, that is, chiefs work on behalf of the President. As such, chiefs are not allowed to sell any piece of land to foreigners without the knowledge of the council," he advised.

"There are procedures that must be followed before the land can be sold to foreigners and any chief doing so is contravening the country's laws," added Nkasala.

The DC also advised traditional leaders to refer foreign nationals wishing to acquire land to relevant authorities, particularity the council. He also bemoaned the tendency of some chiefs harbouring foreigners in expectation of some money.

He informed the local leaders that the tendency of keeping foreigners was also against the law and that chiefs who are government representatives at that level were not encouraged to host people who are not Malawians and without travel proper documentation.

"There are so many foreigners in villages but what have you done to protect your people and the country. Chiefs are always encouraged to support government efforts in various sectors and national security is one of such aspect," said Nkasala.

On this note, Nkasala encouraged traditional leaders to continue taking a leading role in spearheading development activities at community level.

"Your role is as paramount as ears and eyes of government, you are required to serve the people you lead without fear or favour by not looking at their political, religious affiliation or status," he said.

"You need to love them equally and make sure they all benefit from the various government development programmes," Nkasala added.

Senior Chief Kapeni hailed the council through the DC for organising the interface meeting which he said assisted in clearing out fears the traditional leaders had while also offered solutions to some pertinent issues.

"Meetings of this nature are very important because we gain information on issues affecting us from the office responsible. I am sure that the DC has been able to clarify some issues and correct irregularities. It is our expectation that this is not the last of such meetings," said Chief Kapeni.

Kapeni concurred with the DC that no chief was allowed to sell land to foreigners and appealed to his subordinates to adhere to government laws.

Chairperson for Kapeni Area Development Committee, Bamusi Kapita described the interface meeting as an eye-opener and hoped that chiefs and development committees would now do things differently.