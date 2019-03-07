7 March 2019

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Man Gets 10-Year Jail Term for Robbery

By Synd Kalimbuka

Zomba — Zomba Principal Resident Magistrate's Court has sentenced a 29 yearold man, Omar Wilson to 10 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for the offence of robbery.

Eastern Region Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Inspector Joseph Sauka said the state told the Court that the man together with his accomplices broke into the house of Rose Machiro at Putu Village in Machinga and stole several items including cash amounting to K 100, 000.

He said the robbers were armed with panga knives and a rifle which they used to scare away those who could attempt to rescue the victim.

The PRO said Wilson pleaded guilty to the charge leveled against him which is contrary to section 301 (2) of the penal code.

In his submission, Police Prosecution witness, Sergeant Asma Katete asked the Court to give a stiffer punishment to the convict considering the seriousness of the offence and that he has a previous criminal record.

"The accused in the dock, your worship, was previously found guilty by Mangochi First Grade Magistrate Court's after being found with a rifle and ammunition without a license and escaping from lawful custody," he told the court.

In mitigation, Wilson pleaded for a lenient sentence since he is currently serving another jail sentence.

Principal Resident Magistrate, Benedict Chisakamile concurred with the state on the need to impose a stiffer punishment, saying what the convict did is very dangerous to the community.

"The convict did something very serious as he went away with precious items leaving the whole neighborhood in a state of extreme shock, helplessness and a sense of insecurity," he said.

Chisakamile said that such offenders needed to be kept away from society so that peace and calm may prevail. He, therefore, sentenced Wilson to 10 years IHL so that it could serve as a lesson to him and other would-be offenders.

Wilson hails from Mbere Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Bwananyambi in Mangochi.

