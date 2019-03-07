Malawi: Ministry of Gender to Commemorate International Women's Day

Lilongwe — Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare will join the international community in commemorating the International Women's Day which falls on March 8, annually in order to appreciate the role that women play in a society.

In Malawi, this year's event will be held at Namitete Secondary School Ground in Lilongwe under the theme, 'Think equal, build smart, innovate for change: Advancing the status of women and girls in Malawi' to be presided over by Minister Cecilia Chazama.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Friday in Lilongwe, Chairperson for National Taskforce on the preparation for 2019 Women's Day, Joseph Kazima said the Ministry notes that women rarely participate in activities that take place in a society.

He said part of the activities on the day would include a solidarity march which would be led by women working in various professions highly regarded as for men only.

"Women professionals such as engineers, soldiers and electricianswill lead the solidarity march so that girls or other women should be able to realize that being a woman is not a barrier but they can become whatever they want," Kazima said.

The Chairperson added that the ministry expects that public services, social protection and infrastructure should be designed to meet the needs of women and girls so that they became part and parcel in everything that happens in a community.

He said that the Ministry is calling upon all Malawians to join the women in the country in commemorating the day in their respective districts, organizations and communities.

The event has been organized with support from different stakeholders including, Action Aid Malawi, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Women (UN Women), Plan International, World University Service of Canada Malawi, Care Malawi, Malawi Human Rights Resource Centre (MHRRC) and Christian Aid.

The day was set aside by the United Nations in 1975 to promote women's rights and participation in political, social, and economic spheres.