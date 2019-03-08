Kenya: KBL Splash Sh40 Million Sponsorship for 2019 Magical Kenya Open

Nairobi — Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) on Thursday announced a Sh40 million sponsorship towards the 2019 Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship; a move that sees the company secure rights to be the official alcoholic beverages partner for the tournament that takes place March 14-17 at the Karen Country Club.

KBL added that it has secured a long-term partnership with the Kenya Open Golf Limited, the event organizers of the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship, for an additional three years.

KBL Managing Director, Jane Karuku noted that the decision is founded on the fact that the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship remains a long-term strategic partner for the organization.

"The Kenya Open is a perfect fit for Johnnie Walker, as it offers us a perfect platform to connect with our premium consumers. This sponsorship goes to show our commitment as a company in supporting sports in the country," Karuku said.

Through its Johnnie Walker product range, KBL will provide a memorable experience to both the fans and players, "Everyone at this year's Kenya Open should expect world class entertainment and a great experience, courtesy of the Johnnie Walker brand." Added Mrs. Karuku.

Karuku lauded the tournament's organisers, for achieving European Tour Status.

"I would like to congratulate the Kenya Open Golf Limited on the tournament's promotion to the main European Tour, your efforts to consistently achieve and maintain world-class standards have made the Kenya Open Golf what it is, more than 50 years later," she added.

Speaking at the same event, Kenya Open Golf Limited Finance Director, Joe Wangai expressed delight at having KBL on board for the Tournament.

"This year we are happy to once again welcome the Kenya Breweries Limited on board, through the Johnnie Walker brand, as the official alcoholic beverage partner. It is through such partners that we can host a successful Kenya Open," He said.

"We have taken deliberate steps to ensure that the fans have a great time at the tournament, the access to the golf course will be through the village area and with partners like KBL on board, we are sure to have a great experience for all," he added.

Wangai concluded by urging fans to come out in large numbers to enjoy four days of great golf.

"I want to urge all Kenyans to turn up in large numbers to support our local golfers and enjoy four days of great golf."