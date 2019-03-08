8 March 2019

Ghanaian Actress Advises Ladies Against Sleeping Around

Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong, who once admitted on CNN that she sleeps with a sugar daddy to pay her bills, has had a change of heart and is advising other ladies against that.

She gave the advice in a new social media post were she strongly advocated that sleeping with different men will never make any lady rich.

"Sleeping with different men will never make you successful or rich. No man will spend on a whore!! Men love women who are exclusive," she wrote.

She concluded by advising against believing everything one reads on social media. "Don't believe in everything you read on social media and don't believe in rumours and gossips."

