7 March 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: On Form Olunga Hits Double for Japanese Club

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Kwalimwa

Michael Olunga continues to impress in his first full season in Japan, in what should excite Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne.

On Wednesday, the Kenyan forward scored twice to help Kashiwa Reysol beat FC Tokyo 2-1 in a J-League Cup game at the Kashiwa Hitachi stadium.

The Kenyan international striker scored twice in a span of four second-half minutes in this game.

The opener came in the 65th minute, canceling out Tsuyoshi Watanabe's goal for Tokyo.

This result lifts Reysol up to second in Group B behind Vegalta Sendai who posted a 3-1 win over Sagana Tosu.

Migne is expected to name Olunga as his first choice striker for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in June.

Kenya

Kenya Yet to Realise Gender Parity Dream

Kenya joins the rest of the world to mark the International Women's Day today amid several unresolved gender issues.… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.