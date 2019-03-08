Kenya: Olympics Champion David Rudisha Loses His Father

Daniel Matasi Rudisha, the father of 800m record holder David, passed away on Wednesday evening War Memorial Hospital in Nakuru aged 73.

The news was confirmed to Nation Sport by David.

A grief-stricken David had earlier this week taken to Twitter asking his followers to pray for his ailing father.

One of the tweets showed his forlorn face alongside that of his bed ridden father in a hospital ward.

Daniel was a teacher and an athletics coach after he retired from the sport where he made his name when he won silver in the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City.

He was also part of Kenya's 4X400m relay team in the same Games.

