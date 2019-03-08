Africa: WHO Innovation Challenge to Formally Announce 30 Finalists at the Africa Health Forum in Cabo Verde

press release

The top 30 health-oriented innovations selected from a field of more than 2 400 entries to the first-ever WHO Innovation Challenge will be formally recognised on the opening day of the second WHO Africa Health Forum in Praia, Cabo Verde, on 26 March 2019.

The WHO Innovation Challenge received a total of 2 471 applications in just four weeks from 77 countries – 44 countries in Africa. A panel of independent evaluators assessed and profiled the innovations in terms of the potential for making impact as well as ability to be scaled up in a sustainable way. More than a third of the submissions came from women.

“The extent of response from the Innovation Challenge affirms the enthusiasm, especially among young people, to make a difference and contribute to the health care system on the continent. Health innovators have found a new home at WHO, where their innovative ideas will be supported in partnership with our network of stakeholders,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

In addition to showcasing the 30 best-profiled innovations during the three-day WHO Africa Health Forum in Cabo Verde, other innovations that were submitted will be exhibited on a dynamic virtual marketplace platform currently under development. When fully operational, the platform will connect diverse stakeholders, ranging from government ministry officials and health experts to academics, business angels and investors to support further development and the scaling up of these ideas.

Among all the applications received, 639 made it through to the evaluation phase. This is a reflection of the challenges that innovators face in making progress from ideas to development and eventual broad-based application of their solutions. Investments in the innovation ecosystem that are complemented by innovation-friendly policies remain critical for further encouraging and supporting development of innovative solutions to solve Africa’s health challenges.

The top 30 health-oriented innovations selected are:

Full name and title Nationality Gender Solution Name



Denis Lee Oguzu Uganda Male National Ambulance Service

Dr. Doris Jema Onyeador Nigeria Female Maldor Gift of Sight

Dr. Ebinabo Ofrey Nigeria Male GeroCare

Louis Roux South Africa Male Ultra Low-Cost Rapid Diagnostic Test Production

Hans-Eddy GBOSSA Benin Male Belle Imagerie

Geoffrey Andrew Kenya Male Smart Paper Technology on Improving MCH Services

Morenike Fajemisin Nigeria Female WHISPA mHealth App

Franck Verzefé Cameroon Male

Dr. Misaki Wayengera Uganda Male Pan-Filovirus Rapid Diagnostic Test

Dr. Ime Asangansi Nigeria Male Integrated Supportive Supervision (ISS) Data Collection Platform

Dr. Frida Njogu-Ndongwe Kenya Female Afyakit

Laud Anthony Basing Ghana Male Rapid Molecular Test for Yaws

Dr. Charles Immanuel Akhmien Nigeria Male myPaddi

Dr. Gasana Joel Rwanda Male Companionapp

Gaspard Datondji Benin Male Heatlh Manager

Chales Onu Nigeria male Ubenwa

Dr. Kabamba Alexandre Angola Male Design of a Point of Care HIV/TB multiplex Diagnostic Assay

Dr. Ime Asangansi Nigeria Male Multi-Source Data Analytics and Triangulation Dashboard

Wasswa William Uganda Male PapES

Gérard Niyondiko Burundi Male MAÏA

Dr. Ashifi Gogo Ghana Male Sproxil: Empowering patients to beat fake drugs

Professor Eunice Kamaara Kenya Female African Character Initiation Programme (ACIP)

Jacqueline Rogers South Africa Female My Pregnancy Journey

Jennifer Rubli Canada Female The Twende Initiative

Dr. Integrity Mchechesi Zimbabwe Male Afrimom

Immanuel Hango Namibia Male Chlorine Production Using Solar Energy

Professor Jo Wilmshurst United Kingdom Female Building a Paediatric Workforce for Africa in Africa

Joost Van Engen Netherlands Male Healthy Entrepreneurs

Ephrem Bekele Woldeyesus Ethiopia Male Integrated Mental Wellness Programme

Dr. Imodoye Abioro Nigeria Male Bimi Online for Africa

Twambilile Phanga Malawi Female Youth Friendly Health Service