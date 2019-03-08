8 March 2019

World Health Organization (Geneva)

Africa: WHO Innovation Challenge to Formally Announce 30 Finalists at the Africa Health Forum in Cabo Verde

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The top 30 health-oriented innovations selected from a field of more than 2 400 entries to the first-ever WHO Innovation Challenge will be formally recognised on the opening day of the second WHO Africa Health Forum in Praia, Cabo Verde, on 26 March 2019.

The WHO Innovation Challenge received a total of 2 471 applications in just four weeks from 77 countries – 44 countries in Africa. A panel of independent evaluators assessed and profiled the innovations in terms of the potential for making impact as well as ability to be scaled up in a sustainable way. More than a third of the submissions came from women.

“The extent of response from the Innovation Challenge affirms the enthusiasm, especially among young people, to make a difference and contribute to the health care system on the continent. Health innovators have found a new home at WHO, where their innovative ideas will be supported in partnership with our network of stakeholders,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.
In addition to showcasing the 30 best-profiled innovations during the three-day WHO Africa Health Forum in Cabo Verde, other innovations that were submitted will be exhibited on a dynamic virtual marketplace platform currently under development. When fully operational, the platform will connect diverse stakeholders, ranging from government ministry officials and health experts to academics, business angels and investors to support further development and the scaling up of these ideas.

Among all the applications received, 639 made it through to the evaluation phase. This is a reflection of the challenges that innovators face in making progress from ideas to development and eventual broad-based application of their solutions. Investments in the innovation ecosystem that are complemented by innovation-friendly policies remain critical for further encouraging and supporting development of innovative solutions to solve Africa’s health challenges.

The top 30 health-oriented innovations selected are:

Full name and title Nationality Gender Solution Name


Denis Lee Oguzu Uganda Male National Ambulance Service
Dr. Doris Jema Onyeador Nigeria Female Maldor Gift of Sight
Dr. Ebinabo Ofrey Nigeria Male GeroCare
Louis Roux South Africa Male Ultra Low-Cost Rapid Diagnostic Test Production
Hans-Eddy GBOSSA  Benin Male Belle Imagerie
Geoffrey Andrew  Kenya Male Smart Paper Technology on Improving MCH Services
Morenike Fajemisin Nigeria Female WHISPA mHealth App
Franck Verzefé Cameroon Male
 Dr. Misaki Wayengera Uganda Male Pan-Filovirus Rapid Diagnostic Test
Dr. Ime Asangansi Nigeria Male Integrated Supportive Supervision (ISS) Data Collection Platform
Dr. Frida Njogu-Ndongwe  Kenya Female Afyakit
Laud Anthony Basing Ghana Male Rapid Molecular Test for Yaws
Dr. Charles Immanuel Akhmien Nigeria Male myPaddi
Dr. Gasana Joel  Rwanda Male Companionapp
Gaspard Datondji  Benin Male Heatlh Manager
Chales Onu  Nigeria male Ubenwa
Dr. Kabamba Alexandre Angola Male Design of a Point of Care HIV/TB multiplex Diagnostic Assay
Dr. Ime Asangansi Nigeria Male Multi-Source Data Analytics and Triangulation Dashboard
Wasswa William  Uganda Male PapES
Gérard Niyondiko Burundi Male MAÏA
Dr. Ashifi Gogo  Ghana Male Sproxil: Empowering patients to beat fake drugs
Professor Eunice Kamaara Kenya Female African Character Initiation Programme (ACIP)
Jacqueline Rogers  South Africa Female My Pregnancy Journey
Jennifer Rubli Canada Female The Twende Initiative
Dr. Integrity Mchechesi Zimbabwe Male Afrimom
Immanuel Hango Namibia Male Chlorine Production Using Solar Energy
Professor Jo Wilmshurst United Kingdom  Female Building a Paediatric Workforce for Africa in Africa
Joost Van Engen Netherlands Male Healthy Entrepreneurs
Ephrem Bekele Woldeyesus Ethiopia Male Integrated Mental Wellness Programme
Dr. Imodoye Abioro Nigeria Male Bimi Online for Africa
Twambilile Phanga Malawi Female Youth Friendly Health Service

Africa

Which African Countries Are 'Not Free'?

The annual Freedom in the World report, which ranks nations according to civil liberties and political rights, shows… Read more »

Read the original article on WHO.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 World Health Organization. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.